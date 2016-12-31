Images: Happy New Year! (Around the world)

AP Photo/Petros Karadjia

Greek and Turkish Cypriot gathering to celebrate the New Year at the Turkish Cypriot breakaway northern part of divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Saturday. Cyprus is celebrating two New Year's Eves within an hour of each other after Turkish Cypriot authorities in the breakaway north of the ethnically split island decided to adopted Turkey's decision not roll clocks back an hour in October when daylight saving time ended. The tiny east Mediterranean island nation with a population of just over a million has been split into two time zones since then.