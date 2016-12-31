Images: Happy New Year! (Around the world)

Breaking News Bar
 
Revelers around the world have been welcoming 2017 with crackling fireworks displays and loud cheering, saying goodbye to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and the deaths of several beloved performers.

Fireworks explode from Auckland's Sky Tower as the new year is welcomed to New Zealand, Jan 1, 2017.
New Zealand Herald via AP
Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and surrounding skyscrapers to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.
AP Photo/Jon Gambrell
Fireworks explode around the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations get underway in Sydney, Australia, Saturday.
AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
A woman prays in front of lanterns to celebrate the new year at Chogye Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday.
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year's celebrations on Sunday, in Singapore.
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E
Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Red Square which was blocked by police during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sunday. New Year's Eve is Russia's major gift-giving holiday, and big Russian cities were awash in festive lights and decorations.
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr
Pope Francis kisses a statue of the Divine Infant as he celebrates a New Year's Eve vespers Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday.
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Fireworks light the sky above the Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania shortly after midnight during the New Year celebrations, Sunday. Thousands of people celebrated the beginning of the New Year 2017 in the Lithuanian capital.
AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis
Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis hill during the New Year celebrations in Athens, Sunday.
AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis
People light flares shortly after midnight, Ortakoy district by the Bosphorus, during New Year's cerebrations early Sunday.
AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
People hold torches during New Year's cerebrations in Istanbul's Ortakoy district by the Bosphorus, during New Year's cerebrations, late Saturday.
AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis hill during the New Year celebrations in Athens, Sunday.
AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis
People watch as fireworks explode over the Moscow' Kremlin, and are reflected in the Moscow River during the New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sunday. New Year's Eve is Russia's major gift-giving holiday, and big Russian cities were awash in festive lights and decorations.
AP Photo/Denis Tyrin
People let balloons and lanterns go in the air in Istanbul's Ortakoy district by the Bosphorus, during New Year's cerebrations early Sunday.
AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
North Koreans gather to watch a New Year's fireworks display at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sunday.
AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon
Greek and Turkish Cypriot gathering to celebrate the New Year at the Turkish Cypriot breakaway northern part of divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Saturday. Cyprus is celebrating two New Year's Eves within an hour of each other after Turkish Cypriot authorities in the breakaway north of the ethnically split island decided to adopted Turkey's decision not roll clocks back an hour in October when daylight saving time ended. The tiny east Mediterranean island nation with a population of just over a million has been split into two time zones since then.
AP Photo/Petros Karadjia
Fireworks explode over the Svisloch River during the New Year celebrations in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday.
AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Spectators watch fireworks in front of the Palace Kultury during the New Year celebrations in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Thousands of Warsaw residents took to the streets in the capital to usher in the New Year.
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
Fireworks explode in the sky over Rome as people celebrated the new year, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
Fireworks light the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate shortly after midnight in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Hundred thousands of people celebrated New Year's Eve welcoming the new year 2017 in Germany's capital.
AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Fireworks explode over Elizabeth Tower housing the Big Ben clock to celebrate the New Year in London, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Fireworks explode over Elizabeth Tower housing the Big Ben clock to celebrate the New Year in London, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2016.
AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Fireworks explode in the sky over Rome as people celebrated the new year, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
