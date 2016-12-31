Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/31/2016 9:05 PM

Pedestrian struck by Lake in the Hills sergeant dies

Mick Zawislak
 
 

A woman struck Tuesday by a vehicle driven by Hebron resident and Lake in the Hills police Sgt. Mark Mogan died Thursday, Lake Geneva police confirmed Saturday.

Samantha Norris, 29, of Lake Geneva was walking in the area of Highway 120 south of Highway 50 about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck. Norris died at Froedert Hospital in Wauwatosa around noon Thursday, according to Lake Geneva police Lt. Edward Gritzner. Services are pending at Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Lake Geneva.

Mogan, 49, was taken to the Walworth County jail after officers "observed evidence of intoxication," authorities said.

At the time, a charge of injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle was referred to the Walworth County district attorney's office, according to police. Mogan was released Thursday after posting $5,000 but no formal charges have been filed, according to Gritzner. An initial court appearance is set for Jan. 18, he added.

Mogan, a 23-year veteran of the Lake in the Hills force, was promoted to sergeant in 2004. He was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Mogan is a Hebron village trustee and is challenging Village President John Jacobson in the April 4 election. Jacobson is facing drug and gun charges from an arrest in March, according to media reports.

