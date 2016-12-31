Weekend picks: Ring in the new year with Julian McCullough

hello

TV personality NeNe Leaks ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta," "Glee") is a co-host for a New Year's Eve Comedy Jam at the Arie Crown Theatre in McCormick Place in Chicago. Associated Press, 2014

Julian McCullough performs at Zanies locations in Rosemont and Chicago. Courtesy of Brad Barket/PictureGroup/Comedy Central

'Guy Code' guy

Fans of TBS' "Very Funny News" and MTV's "Guy Code" won't want to miss seeing star Julian McCullough in live standup sets at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $30-$40 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484. zanies.com. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Pop culture

The Bubble Bash 2016 carries the theme "Under the Sea" as an early morning New Year's Eve party for the little ones complete with a noon countdown to welcome in the New Year. Activities for this fundraiser include sand painting, turtle shell weaving and a "bubble drop" on Saturday at the DuPage Children's Museum, 301 N. Washington St., Naperville. $25 (preregistration required). (630) 637-8000 or dupagechildrens.org. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 31

Chugging away

Time is running out to see this season's Wonderland Express, the elaborately designed model train exhibit filled with miniature replicas of Chicago landmarks. It runs through Monday at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. $13; $10 seniors and kids ages 3-12; $25-$30 parking per car or van. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Monday, Jan. 2

Lights in Lilacia Park

See thousands of colorful holiday lights and listen to music at the Lights in Lilacia Park at 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Free. (630) 620-7322 or lombardparks.com/. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 2

Festival of Lights

Don't want to let go of that holiday spirit? The Festival of Lights Holiday Tree Light Show, which features 250,000 LED lights set to music, continues through New Year's Eve at the Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Free. (630) 296-8350 or shoppingpromenade.com. Shows run on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Waltzing Vienna

Maestro Kirk Muspratt welcomes tenor Jesse Donner to perform in three performances of the ever-popular "New Year's Eve with the New Philharmonic" concerts on Saturday at the College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $65. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Jeff Dunham's "Perfectly Unbalanced" tour plays the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday, Dec. 31. - Courtesy of Andrew Smallz and Jared Raskind/Comedy Central

See how comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham makes puppets say the darndest things when his "Perfectly Unbalanced" tour plays on Saturday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $36-$51. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Palatine natives Milk N Cooks play Reaction NYE at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont this weekend. -

Chicago's premier winter electronic, rap and hip-hop music festival returns to Rosemont this weekend with a two-day lineup of some of the best local, national and international acts. Catch the second day of music -- including Zeds Dead, Gucci Mane, Tchami, Manic Focus, Statik, Smiirk, Milk N Cooks and many more -- live on three stages, including the Corona Silent Disco Lounge. Saturday attendees will get to ring in the new year with Canadian duo Zeds Dead. 5 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Two-day passes are $139 plus fees; Saturday passes are $94 plus fees; VIP and platinum packages are also available at reactionnye.com.

Comedian Michael Blackson is on the bill for a New Year's Eve Comedy Jam at the Arie Crown Theatre in McCormick Place in Chicago. - Courtesy of Henry Adebonojo/Comedy Central

Leon Rogers and NeNe Leaks ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta") are co-hosts for a special New Year's Eve Comedy Jam featuring Michael Blackson, DeRay Davis, Lil Duval and more on Saturday at the Arie Crown Theater at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $59-$250. (800) 745-3000 or ariecrown.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Post-Christmas comedy

If you're suffering any post-holiday blues (or just need a chance to laugh away the season), then check out the sketch and improvised comedy of The Second City and its seasonal touring show "Holidazed" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $50-$60. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Far out

Catch up with Nick Vatterott ("RVC: The Lone Shopping Network," "Mash Up") for two more performances at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 524-0001. $30-$40 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in St. Charles

Comedian, actor and film director Bobcat Goldthwait performs New Year's Eve shows in Aurora. -

Comedian, actor and film director Bobcat Goldthwait ("Police Academy 2," "World's Greatest Dad") returns to perform two New Year's Eve standup shows on Saturday at The Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $40 8 p.m. show; $45 10 p.m. show (includes champagne toast and midnight countdown). (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Concert highlights

Reaction NYE two-day musical festival featuring Zeds Dead, Gucci Mane, Tchami, Manic Focus, Bondax, Smino, Emily Nichols, Milk N Cooks, Antics, J. Squared, Kyral & Banko, Statik, Smiirk, Solstice, Caliago, Hi Five, RCKT PWR, Elevated: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $94 for Saturday; $139 for a two-day pass. reactionnye.com.

New Philharmonic: 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Classical and more. $65. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

Cowboy Jukebox: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Lucky Star Bar, 1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett. $25-$45. (630) 830-7200 or luckystarbar.com.

Love & Money: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, BaseCamp Pub and Eatery, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Modern Day Romeos, Bella Cain, Sealed With A Kiss: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. $25; $75 VIP. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com.

Suicide Machines, The Bollweevils, Green Room Rockers, Still Alive, All Eyes West: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Reggies Rock Club, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $20-$25. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Boneshaker, Backlash, Winnie Cooper: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $8. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Local H, Jimi Falls: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Loaded Buffalo, 2061 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein. $25; VIP packages available. (847) 949-0858 or loadedbuffalo.com.

Elliot Krull, Lonie Walker and her band and TaMarie T and the Hotel Tramps: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Underground Wonder Bar, 710 N. Clark St., Chicago. $35. (312) 266-7761 or undergroundwonderbar.com.

Gooroos: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. $40-$65. (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com.

The Hush Sound, Minor Characters, Fall Classic: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $22-$25. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound, The Right Now: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Emporium Arcade Bar -- Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $38. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

Jimmy Nick and Friends: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25-$30. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.ticketforce.com.

Lucky Boys Confusion, Mark Rose (of Spitalfield), Nice Motor: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Double Door, 1551 N. Damen Ave., Chicago. $38-$45. (773) 489-3160 or doubledoor.com.

Mala Rodriguez, The Ponderers, Future Rootz: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 570-4000 or concordmusichall.com.

Americana and bluegrass artists Miles Over Mountains play a New Year's Eve party at Mackey's Hideout in McHenry. - Courtesy of Miles Over Mountains

Miles Over Mountains, Under The Willow, River Valley Rangers: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. $10. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

Over the Rhine: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $43-$45. (773) 728-6000 or oldtownschool.org.

Slim Jim Phantom, Devil Elvis, The Krank Daddies: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Reggies Music Joint, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $20. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

DJ Akib: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Joy District, 112 W. Hubbard St., Chicago. Tickets start at $75. (312) 955-0339, joychicago.com or eventstand.com/Events/JOYNYE.

American English: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Grand Victoria Casino pavilion, 250 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Free. (847) 468-7000 or grandvictoriacasino.com.

DangerWayne: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Prysm Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury St., Chicago. $145-$165. (312) 546-4141 or prysmnightclub.com.

Diane Coffee, Yoko & The Oh Nos, The Voluptuals: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

The Heard: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $25. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

Henhouse Prowlers, Babe-alon 5: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

The Ivy Ford Band: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Mickey Finn's Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free. (847) 362-6688 or mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

Singer-songwriter Robbie Gold and bass player Matt Cushing will perform at Mother's Too in Chicago on New Year's Eve. - Courtesy of Jim and Becky Obos

Robbie Gold and Matt Cushing: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Mother's Too, 14 W. Division St., Chicago. $59-$79; VIP for $249. (312) 266-7444 or motherstoo.com.

Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $99-$180. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Saving Abel, Black4, OUTDrejas, UnderFire: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $18-$50. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Umphrey's McGee: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $98. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org.

Wedding Banned: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20-$75. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

The Student Body: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Empire, 48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $20; $200 VIP package. (630) 355-9000 or empireburgerbar.com.

SEMPLE: 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Grand Victoria Casino, 250 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Free. (847) 468-7000 or grandvictoriacasino.com.

Blues rockers Rebel Soul Revival play New Year's Eve at Acquaviva Winery in Maple Park. -

Rebel Soul Revival: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Acquaviva Winery, 47W614 IL-38, Maple Park. $24.95 for the party; dinner packages available earlier. (630) 365-0333 or acquavivawinery.com.

Better Than Ezra, Fletcher Rockwell: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $35; VIP packages available. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

The Hood internet, Air Credits, Celine Neon, DJ Manny Muscles: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25-$30. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Tributosaurus as The Bee Gees: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $50; $100 for VIP. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

"Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. Elvis Presley tribute artists Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter, Ryan Pelton, Rick "Elvis" Saucedo. Other performers include D.J. Fontana Presley's original drummer, The Sweet Inspirations who worked as Presley's back up singers. $22-$51. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.