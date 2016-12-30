Breaking News Bar
 
Colorado's MacIntyre wins Dodd Trophy as coach of year

  • Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre, left, and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, right, meet at midfield following the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Oklahoma State won 38-8.

    Associated Press

  • Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre, left, argues a call during the first half of the team's Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.

ATLANTA -- Mike MacIntyre of Colorado has won the Dodd Trophy as coach of the year.

He led the Buffaloes to their first winning season since 2005 and a division title. They had gone 2-25 in Pac-12 play over the previous three seasons, finishing at the bottom of the South Division each time.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation announced Dodd as the winner Friday before a Peach Bowl news conference.

Colorado finished 10-4 despite closing losses in the Pac-12 championship game and the Alamo Bowl.


MacIntyre's father, George , who died in January, won the award at Vanderbilt in 1982. MacInyre says the award is personal to him because of that.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

