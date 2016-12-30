Breaking News Bar
 
12/30/2016

Valencia coach Cesare Prandelli resigns after 3 months

Associated Press
VALENCIA, Spain -- Valencia says Italian manager Cesare Prandelli has resigned after three months in charge of the Spanish team.

Valencia says in a statement Friday that the former Italy national coach has presented "his irrevocable resignation as the first team manager."

Prandelli leaves the team in 17th place, one spot above the Spanish league's relegation zone.

Following a 2-1 win at Sporting Gijon in his debut after taking over from the fired Pako Ayerstaran, Valencia went winless in seven league matches.

