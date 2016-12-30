Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 12/30/2016 12:52 PM

4 Russians suspended after alleged doping at Sochi

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Four Russian skeleton athletes have been provisionally suspended by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federations for alleged doping rule violations at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The federation said in a statement Friday it took action after being informed by the International Olympic Committee that investigations had been opened into the four athletes - who have not been named.

The announcement follows the publication earlier this month of a second report by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren into Russian doping. McLaren detailed vast state-backed cheating in Russian sport that included swapping athletes' tainted samples for clean urine through the testing laboratory at Sochi.

His report provided further forensic evidence of manipulation of samples at the 2014 Winter Games, where sealed doping bottles were opened with special tools by intelligence agents and tainted urine was replaced with clean urine to beat the drug-testing system.

"It has been a hard time for all of us in sports after the publication of the McLaren Report," IBSF President Ivo Ferriani said in the statement. "The IBSF is fully committed to ensure all necessary steps will be taken to gain back the integrity of sport - this will require joint efforts by all stakeholders."

He added that the Russian Bobsleigh Federation had "confirmed its full support to clarify the matter related to the allegations."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account