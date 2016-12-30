Breaking News Bar
 
Utah fires play caller Aaron Roderick, Erickson retiring

Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah co-offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick has been fired and running backs coach Dennis Erickson is retiring.

Utes coach Kyle Whittingham, who announced the moves Friday, has seen his offense rank in the lower half of the Pac-12 since the school joined the conference in 2011. Utah finished 9-4 after defeating Indiana 26-24 in the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday.

Roderick has been on Whittingham's staff for 12 years and has been co-offensive coordinator and chief play caller the last two seasons.

Erickson won national titles in 1989 and 1991 as head coach at Miami. He was the head coach at five other colleges and for two NFL teams. He spent four seasons at Utah, where he also was assistant head coach.

