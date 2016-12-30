Chiefs' Justin Houston ruled out for game at San Diego

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs ruled Justin Houston out for Sunday's game in San Diego with swelling in his surgically repaired left knee, throwing into question the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher's availability for the playoffs.

The Chiefs also activated linebacker Justin March-Lillard from injured reserve and waived defensive lineman David King on Friday, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid said March-Lillard is unlikely to play this week.

Running back Spencer Ware is listed as questionable for the game with bruised ribs.

Houston was also inactive for last week's win over Denver, which clinched a postseason spot. The Chiefs can win the AFC West and earn a first-round bye by beating the Chargers on Sunday if division-leading Oakland also loses to the Broncos.

