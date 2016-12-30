George brings back fun for Pacers in 111-101 win over Bulls

Indiana Pacers' Paul George shoots against Chicago Bulls' Cristiano Felicio during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young puts up a shot against Chicago Bulls' Taj Gibson, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis and Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler go for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner shoots against Chicago Bulls' Doug McDermott, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Paul George scored 32 points, including 11 in the final 4Â½ minutes Friday, to help the Indiana Pacers snap a four-game losing streak with a 111-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

George broke a 97-97 tie by making a jumper with 4:07 left, then made three free throws on Indiana's next possession and a layup with 2:52 left for a 102-99 lead. The Pacers sealed the win with a 9-2 spurt.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points and Dwyane Wade had 20 for the Bulls, who never led and only forced two ties in the game.

Indiana started fast, scoring the first seven points and making its first seven shots.

Chicago spent the rest of the night playing catch-up.

The Bulls didn't get closer than three until Michael Carter-Williams completed a three-point play with 6:03 to go, finally tying the score at 95.