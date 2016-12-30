Breaking News Bar
 
12/30/2016

Mascot Renegade falls during Orange Bowl pregame ceremony

Associated Press
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Orange Bowl has started with a stumble by Florida State's Renegade.

The mascot horse fell during the pregame ceremony Friday with Indian warrior Osceola aboard. Osceola was about to plant his flaming spear in the turf when Renegade began to backpedal awkwardly and went down as the crowd gasped.

Renegade and Osceola quickly rose to their feet. Osceola planted his spear before climbing back on the Appaloosa and riding him off the field.

The mishap at the 30-yard line occurred as the Seminoles took the field, with the Michigan Wolverines waiting in their tunnel. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had raved earlier in the month about Renegade.

"One of those great traditions," Harbaugh said. "Renegade, the war horse. The spear. ... This is as close as I've ever been to that."

