Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/30/2016 7:00 AM

Poles bid farewell to truck driver killed in Berlin attack

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The coffin with the body of Lukasz Urban, the Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack, is carried into the church in Banie, Poland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, ahead of the funeral ceremonies.

    The coffin with the body of Lukasz Urban, the Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack, is carried into the church in Banie, Poland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, ahead of the funeral ceremonies.
    Associated Press

  • The coffin with the body of Lukasz Urban, the Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack, is carried into the church in Banie, Poland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, ahead of the funeral ceremonies.

    The coffin with the body of Lukasz Urban, the Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack, is carried into the church in Banie, Poland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, ahead of the funeral ceremonies.
    Associated Press

  • People pray in front of the coffin with the body of Lukasz Urban, the Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack, in the church in Banie, Poland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, during the funeral ceremonies.

    People pray in front of the coffin with the body of Lukasz Urban, the Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack, in the church in Banie, Poland, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, during the funeral ceremonies.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BANIE, Poland -- Mourners in Poland are gathering to bid farewell to a Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda joined the family and friends of Lukasz Urban, 37, for his funeral in a church in Banie, a village in western Poland.

The brown stone church was packed and many more people gathered outside to pay their respects.

Outside the church a group of truck drivers honked the horns of their trucks to honor Urban.

Urban was waiting to deliver a shipment of steel in Berlin when his truck was hijacked by the Tunisian perpetrator of the attack on Dec. 19. He was shot and his body was found in the cab of the truck.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account