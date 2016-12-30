Russia urges UN Security Council to endorse Syria cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS -- Russia is urging the U.N. Security Council to quickly adopt a resolution endorsing the cease-fire agreement in Syria.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters Friday that Russia and Turkey, who brokered the nationwide cease-fire that went into effect at midnight, circulated the agreement to council members Thursday night and a brief draft resolution supporting it.

Churkin said he would formally present the draft during closed Security Council consultations on Friday morning and he hopes the council will unanimously adopt the resolution at a meeting on Saturday.

He said the Security Council needs to participate "in this important process."

Churkin said the cease-fire agreement also commits the Syrian government and the opposition to enter into direct talks in late January in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.