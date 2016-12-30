Colorado lift shut down as fatal fall investigated

GRANBY, Colo. -- Investigators are trying to determine how a Texas woman fell to her death from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort.

The lift at Ski Granby Ranch remained closed Friday but the rest of the resort was open.

The fatal fall is the first in the state in over a decade.

The 40-year-old woman's two daughters were also injured after falling about 20 feet with her Thursday.

Their names haven't been released. Authorities say they are from San Antonio.

The ski industry expressed its condolences and stressed that such deaths are rare. The last fatal fall in Colorado happened in 2002 when the manager of Winter Park Ski Resort fell from a lift after suffering seizure-like symptoms.