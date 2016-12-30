Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/30/2016 6:50 PM

60 injured in crowd crush at Australian music festival

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Sixty people have been injured at an Australian music festival in the crush of a crowd trying to leave a performance.

Victoria state police said on Saturday that none of the injuries at the Falls Music and Arts Festival in Victoria were life-threatening. But 19 people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident began on Friday night when fans were trying to leave a performance by the Australian band DMA's. Police say several people at the front of the crowd then lost their footing and fell.

Ambulance Victoria state health commander Paul Holman said paramedics assessed around 60 people hurt in the ensuing crush. Some suffered leg, rib, hip and pelvic fractures, head injuries and possible spinal injuries, while others just had cuts and abrasions.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account