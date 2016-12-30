Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
12/30/2016

Former president of suburban Chicago company sentenced

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- A 64-year-old former president of a suburban Chicago investment firm has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for creating a shell company that he used to illegally divert money.

A Department of Justice statement says Christopher A. Jansen pleaded guilty earlier to wire fraud and income tax evasion. A federal judge in Chicago this week also ordered the St. Charles man to pay around $270,000 in restitution.

The onetime president of Baytree Investors, Inc., admitted under a plea deal that he created a shell company to buy a Huntley-based trucking firm, then borrowed money using the newly purchased company. Prosecutors say Jansen spent the funds on personal expenses without disclosing transactions to shareholders.

