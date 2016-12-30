Police in Illinois town offer free rides home on New Year's

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- New Year's Eve revelers who have too much to drink in one Southern Illinois community may call an unlikely driver for a free ride home: the local police.

WSIL-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hBmE1L ) the Harrisburg Police Department is offering to give a lift to anyone who's unable to drive on Saturday night.

Whipper Johnson is chief of police in the town of about 9,000 people near the Illinois/Kentucky border. He says off-duty officers are volunteering their time to give rides. It's part of the department's efforts to ensure the roads remain safe.

Johnson says some police procedures will remain in place. Passengers will be subject to pat downs before they get in the car and handbags and any weapons will have to be stowed in the trunk.