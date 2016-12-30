Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago woman celebrating 110th birthday on New Year's Day

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman is getting ready to celebrate her 110th birthday on New Year's Day.

WLS-TV reports (http://abc7.ws/2irdqGE ) family and friends are throwing a party for Daisy Driss, who was a 1907 New Year's baby.

Driss says she doesn't feel any different from when she was 99. She says "The days go by and I go by with them."

Driss worked as a Chicago Public Schools teacher until she was forced to retire in 1972. Since then she's kept her mind sharp by reading the newspaper "cover-to-cover" at breakfast.

Driss says she doesn't have any secrets for a long life, but she does have some advice: "Have faith in something and stick to it."

___

Information from: WLS-TV.

