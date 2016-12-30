Winning images of our weekly photo contest

Don McLaughlin of Naperville

I am pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville. During the evening of our first snowfall on December 4, 2016 I was walking around the parish ground taking pictures. I didn't see the mysterious vapor like image on the right side of the picture when I took the picture. I was capturing the snowfall on the tree. In reviewing my photos taken that evening I was like WOW! What is that in the picture? How did it get there? I'm told that I likely exhaled as I took the picture and the vapor is my breath. Looks like a dragon head spirit to me!