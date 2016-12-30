Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/30/2016 1:00 AM

Winning images of our weekly photo contest

Bev Horne
 
 
The thermodynamics of Yellowstone keep all the rivers from freezing but on a below zero day, the clouds of steam create scenes of great interest and beauty.
Debra Hruby of Wheaton
I am pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville. During the evening of our first snowfall on December 4, 2016 I was walking around the parish ground taking pictures. I didn't see the mysterious vapor like image on the right side of the picture when I took the picture. I was capturing the snowfall on the tree. In reviewing my photos taken that evening I was like WOW! What is that in the picture? How did it get there? I'm told that I likely exhaled as I took the picture and the vapor is my breath. Looks like a dragon head spirit to me!
Don McLaughlin of Naperville
I took this photo from Ocean Beach in San Francisco, California, where I spend most of the year while working at San Francisco Opera. My dog, Henry and I do a lot of traveling, and this particular spot is one of our favorites. Here you can see the sun setting over the ocean along with tons of sea foam washed up onto the sand ... it almost looks like snow!
Maureen Zoltek of Bloomingdale
The annual "Illumination" show at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle combines nature with artificial lights and provides one spectacular vista after another on August 26.
Roy Lobenhofer of Mount Prospect
A gull fishes over open water near a dam in Elgin.
Fred Share of Arlington Heights
The Chicago Christmas tree in Millennium Park glows blue against the nearby skyscrapers shining brightly against the night sky earlier this month.
Ken Simpson of Arlington Heights
The sun sets over the bluffs in Monterey Bay in Capitola, Calif., in January of 2014.
Rachel Stone of Round Lake Beach
A male downy woodpecker perches in a tree in Lake Zurich trying to stay warm from the wind on November 28. Males have an orange streak, females are only black and white.
Cindy Spudich of Lake Zurich
It is a sea of yellow with fall colors at Ryerson Woods in Riverwoods during November 2015.
Cindy Madson of Grayslake
This paddle boarder passed by as we were admiring the sunset in Carpentiria, California last week.
Robert M. Sharp of Gilberts
Even though there was a fresh stack of hay in the corral on top of the snow to eat, this young colt often liked to eat the tasty fence.
Mary Lou Roder of Elgin
Our two cats are a very important part of our family life. Here, our younger cat, Brody, provided me with an wonderful portrait, thanks to his curiosity when seeing a round camera lens.
Mike Weimer of St. Charles
