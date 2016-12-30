Breaking News Bar
 
12/30/2016

$100 so nursing student can help others

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Lynn Pincenti of Elk Grove Village.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"Samantha Pincenti has been selected as one of Northern Illinois University nursing students to accompany others along with the LaTortuga Foundation to assist the people near Emiliano Zapata, Mexico. She has chosen to spend her final spring break in college to help those who are in need.

"She will be providing assistance to children and adults in the clinic that was built. The closest hospital is about seven hours away, making all care vital. All costs, including airfare, are coming from her pocket.

"Due to health conditions here, she must have items such as mosquito netting and vaccines and precautionary prescriptions. This money will be used to help offset her costs.

"She has taken the concept of paying it forward to a new level. She is using her nursing skills and knowledge to help people who rely on the kindness of others for the medical care we take for granted."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

