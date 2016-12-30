Grinch spoils winter break in Barrington High student video

The Grinch, played by Dillon Davey, rides to Barrington High School on the back of school mascot Billy Bronco, played by Jack Longo, in "How the Grinch Stole Finals." Courtesy of BHS-TV

"Every student down in Barrington liked holiday break a lot, but the Grinch who lived just north of Barrington, did not," says the narrator in BHS-TV's most recent winter break themed video release last week.

In "How the Grinch Stole Finals," the Barrington-area version of Dr. Seuss' green Christmas monster, portrayed with verve by student Dillon Davey, decides to ruin winter break for Barrington High School students by stealing their Spanish projects, English tests, chemistry labs galore, history papers and more, forcing students to redo their work when they should be celebrating the holidays and resting up for second semester.

To see how it all shakes out, check out the video that was played for students right before finals last week. Jack Longo, the student who directed this year's special, said the high school's award-winning BHS-TV program makes the specials to get students' mind off exams. Previous episodes have chronicled former Superintendent Tom Leonard's methodology for declaring a snow day, his search for his abducted beloved bobblehead, and Leonard as the main instigator in a fight-to-the-finish gingerbread house contest.