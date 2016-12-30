Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/30/2016 5:20 AM

Grinch spoils winter break in Barrington High student video

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Grinch, played by Dillon Davey, rides to Barrington High School on the back of school mascot Billy Bronco, played by Jack Longo, in "How the Grinch Stole Finals."

    The Grinch, played by Dillon Davey, rides to Barrington High School on the back of school mascot Billy Bronco, played by Jack Longo, in "How the Grinch Stole Finals."
    Courtesy of BHS-TV

  • play this video 'How the Grinch Stole Finals'

    Video: 'How the Grinch Stole Finals'

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

"Every student down in Barrington liked holiday break a lot, but the Grinch who lived just north of Barrington, did not," says the narrator in BHS-TV's most recent winter break themed video release last week.

In "How the Grinch Stole Finals," the Barrington-area version of Dr. Seuss' green Christmas monster, portrayed with verve by student Dillon Davey, decides to ruin winter break for Barrington High School students by stealing their Spanish projects, English tests, chemistry labs galore, history papers and more, forcing students to redo their work when they should be celebrating the holidays and resting up for second semester.

To see how it all shakes out, check out the video that was played for students right before finals last week. Jack Longo, the student who directed this year's special, said the high school's award-winning BHS-TV program makes the specials to get students' mind off exams. Previous episodes have chronicled former Superintendent Tom Leonard's methodology for declaring a snow day, his search for his abducted beloved bobblehead, and Leonard as the main instigator in a fight-to-the-finish gingerbread house contest.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account