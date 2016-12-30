Wheaton man celebrates New Year's Eve birthday with Reflection Run

For many years, Steve Spear didn't have a good response when his family asked what he wanted to do on his birthday.

But in 2010, a few years after he took up running as a serious hobby, Spear decided he wanted to run 1 kilometer to represent every year of his life.

"It was harder than I thought it was going to be mentally, but it was meaningful and seemed like a good way to spend a day," he said.

Spear calls it the Reflection Run, and he's been doing it every year since on New Year's Eve.

This Saturday morning, Spear will run 53 laps of a 1-kilometer loop near the Wheaton 121 apartments downtown, which amounts to nearly 33 miles.

As he runs, he looks back at some of the key moments of his life and ahead to his efforts to raise money to provide clean drinking water for people in Africa.

On loop 23, he remembers the year he married his wife, Frances. On loops 25 and 30, he recalls with joy the years his children, Zach and Chelsea, were born. Loop 50 brings back memories of the 3,000-mile run he did from Los Angeles to New York City.

To celebrate turning 53, Spear will reflect on his son's wedding earlier this year and his own 30th wedding anniversary.

Anyone is welcome to join Spear between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Typically, he said, between 20 and 50 people show up.

"It's become a good way for the people who come to run with me to process the year they've been through, to find ways to give thanks and look forward to the year ahead," he said.

Spear also uses the annual event as a fundraiser to bring clean water to Africa through the Christian nonprofit World Vision, where he volunteered for six years before joining the staff in 2014. He says a $50 donation can provide lasting clean water to a child in Africa through new pipelines, reservoirs, borehole wells and roof water catchment systems.

In recent years, Spear has taken two trips to Africa to see the nonprofit's work. On one of the trips, he had a chance to meet a girl he sponsors and her mother. He accompanied them on their daily milelong walk to fill a 5-gallon container at their only water source: a polluted lake used by livestock and for bathing, washing clothes and drinking water.

"It blew my mind," Spear said. "It really messed with me and my heart. When I came home, it really shifted my mentality."

Spear said there will be highs and lows during his lengthy run, but he is happy the weather will be warmer than usual, and he is looking forward to the elation he feels at the end, after raising money for the needy and reflecting on all his blessings.

"It's an annual reminder to say, one person can do a lot," Spear said. "When we combine all our efforts, we can make a difference in our world."

To donate or for information, visit teamworldvision.org and search "Steve Spear."