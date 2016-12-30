Dawn Patrol: Inverness woman gets 30 years for killing husband in 1979

hello

Inverness woman gets 30 years for murdering husband in 1979

Jacquelyn Greco, 69, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for her part in the murder of her 34-year-old husband, Carl Gaimari, inside their Inverness home April 30, 1979. She was found guilty Oct. 31 after a weeklong trial that included her daughter and sister testifying against her. Full story.

Waukegan police seek armed robbery suspect

Waukegan police are seeking the suspect in a Thursday afternoon armed robbery of a grocery store on the 600 block of Franklin Street. Store employees said they were robbed by a man with a black handgun, police said. Full story.

Suspects sought in Crystal Lake armed robbery

Authorities are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery of a GameStop in Crystal Lake. A man and woman walked into the store just before its 9 p.m. closing Wednesday, displayed handguns and demanded employees give them money. Full story.

Elgin woman having a happy 100th birthday

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Ruth Hitzeman Koehler of Elgin turned 100 on Thursday. She's lived in the area most of her life and attributes her longevity in part to good genes and healthy living.

"I made it!" said Ruth Koehler upon turning 100 Thursday. The Elgin centenarian celebrated her birthday surrounded by five generations of family members. Koehler attributes her longevity to good genes and healthy choices. "I never smoked, and we had good food when I was young," she said. Full story.

Showdown today after Batavia library bans petitioning outside

A confrontation between a Batavia citizens' group, library officials and the police looms today in response to a new library code of conduct banning political activity outside the main entrance of Batavia's library. a new policy banning petition activity outside the main entrance and in the parking lot of the library has created an unexpected obstacle for petitioners. Full story.

Wauconda's new promotional video a social media hit

A video highlighting Wauconda's recreational amenities, restaurants and schools is a hit on social media -- although some people say it doesn't accurately reflect the town's diversity. Called "My Home Town Wauconda," it was added to YouTube last week and has appeared on more than 500 social media pages since then. Full story.

Is Bulls' Butler second-best player in the East?

After scoring 40 points and hitting the game-winning jumper at the buzzer the other night, this is a good time to ask if Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler is the second-best player in the Eastern Conference. Full story.