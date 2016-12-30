Breaking News Bar
 
Libertyville traffic stop leads to drug, weapon charges against pair

Libertyville police say drug and weapon charges against two Beach Park residents were the result of a traffic stop on Route 45.

Police said Daniel Jarecki was driving 64 mph in a 45-mph zone when he was pulled over about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Jarecki, 24, of the 12000 block of West Sallmon Avenue, was stopped on Route 45 at American Way on Libertyville's west side.

As officers spoke to Jarecki and his passenger, 21-year-old Katie Kube of the 38000 North Sheridan Road, they detected an odor of what they believed was marijuana coming from the car, authorities said.

Cops then searched the Acura and found what field tested positive as marijuana and cocaine, along with several weapons.

Jarecki was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Kube was charged with unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lake County jail records show Jarecki was freed on a $50,000 bail Thursday, with his next court date set for Jan. 4. Kube was released on a $25,000 bond and also is to appear next in court Jan. 4.

Libertyville police said the 2004 Acura was impounded pending asset forfeiture proceedings.

