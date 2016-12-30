The 10 most read stories on Dailyherald.com in 2016

hello

A screen shot from the video shot by Fairdale resident Clem Schultz as the 2015 tornado bears down on his house. Courtesy of Clem Schultz

The year on dailyherald.com started with everyone trying to get rich quick by hitting the Powerball, and it ended with Bill Murray and his brothers announcing they were going to open a Caddyshack-themed restaurant in Rosemont.

Here's a look at the 10 most read stories on dailyherald.com in 2016.

Going upstairs to grab some lanterns probably saved Clem Schultz's life in April 2015 when a tornado struck his home in Fairdale. And although he lost his wife in the disaster, he takes comfort knowing that a video he shot on his cellphone that day is now helping others.

The Powerball jackpot soared to Photo2.6 billion in early January. - Associated Press/January 2016

Powerball fever swept the nation early in 2016 when the jackpot was $1.6 billion. Three tickets ended up claiming the prize.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Sweet Tomatoes restaurants closed in Illinois after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.

Many people were shocked when the all-you-can-eat buffet chain suddenly closed all of its suburban locations in October.

Arlington Heights teen Jack Aiello received national attention after a video of his eighth-grade graduation video from Thomas Middle School -- which includes spot-on impersonations of the 2016 presidential candidates -- went viral. Aiello even appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

An Arlington Heights man disappeared from his home in February. His body was found two days later in a forest preserve near Barrington Hills.

A former Elburn police officer accused of raping a girl he knew over a 10-year period pleaded guilty in the middle of his trial, just as the victim was about 20 minutes into her testimony against him.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and catcher David Ross talks before Game 1 of the National League division series against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field in Chicago. - John Starks | Staff Photographer

When the Chicago Cubs made the playoffs, many cable-cutting fans scrambled to find out how they could watch the division series against the Giants.

Actor Bill Murray, right, and his five brothers -- from right, Brian, John, Ed, Andy and Joel -- are behind plans for a golf-themed bar/restaurant in Rosemont. The brothers, whose experiences as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspired the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack," were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year. - Courtesy of the Western Golf Association

Actor Bill Murray and his five brothers are behind plans for a golf-themed bar/restaurant in Rosemont. The brothers, whose experiences as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspired the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack," were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year.

A 26-year-old McHenry man was shot Dec. 1 outside a sports bar in Hoffman Estates' Poplar Prairie Stone Crossing shopping center.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer The shuttered Joe Caputo & Sons grocery store in Elk Grove Village.

Less than three months after opening, Joe Caputo & Sons grocery store in Elk Grove Village closed its doors in February in the wake of a federal lawsuit accusing the family-owned independent grocery chain of failing to pay for $3.6 million in produce.