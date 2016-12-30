Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/30/2016 10:26 AM

The 10 most read stories on Dailyherald.com in 2016

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A screen shot from the video shot by Fairdale resident Clem Schultz as the 2015 tornado bears down on his house.

    A screen shot from the video shot by Fairdale resident Clem Schultz as the 2015 tornado bears down on his house.
    Courtesy of Clem Schultz

 
Daily Herald staff report

The year on dailyherald.com started with everyone trying to get rich quick by hitting the Powerball, and it ended with Bill Murray and his brothers announcing they were going to open a Caddyshack-themed restaurant in Rosemont.

Here's a look at the 10 most read stories on dailyherald.com in 2016.

Fairdale man's video shows tornado that took wife's life

Going upstairs to grab some lanterns probably saved Clem Schultz's life in April 2015 when a tornado struck his home in Fairdale. And although he lost his wife in the disaster, he takes comfort knowing that a video he shot on his cellphone that day is now helping others.

Wanna win Powerball? Try these numbers

The Powerball jackpot soared to Photo2.6 billion in early January.
The Powerball jackpot soared to Photo2.6 billion in early January. - Associated Press/January 2016

Powerball fever swept the nation early in 2016 when the jackpot was $1.6 billion. Three tickets ended up claiming the prize.

Sweet Tomatoes closes all Illinois restaurants

Sweet Tomatoes restaurants closed in Illinois after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.
  Sweet Tomatoes restaurants closed in Illinois after the parent company filed for bankruptcy. - Rick West | Staff Photographer

Many people were shocked when the all-you-can-eat buffet chain suddenly closed all of its suburban locations in October.

Arlington Heights 8th-grader's impersonations of Trump, Clinton go viral

Arlington Heights teen Jack Aiello received national attention after a video of his eighth-grade graduation video from Thomas Middle School -- which includes spot-on impersonations of the 2016 presidential candidates -- went viral. Aiello even appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Police searching for missing Arlington Heights man

An Arlington Heights man disappeared from his home in February. His body was found two days later in a forest preserve near Barrington Hills.

Ex-Elburn cop pleads guilty to child rape as victim testifies

A former Elburn police officer accused of raping a girl he knew over a 10-year period pleaded guilty in the middle of his trial, just as the victim was about 20 minutes into her testimony against him.

How you can watch Cubs game tonight if you don't have cable

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and catcher David Ross talks before Game 1 of the National League division series against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and catcher David Ross talks before Game 1 of the National League division series against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field in Chicago. - John Starks | Staff Photographer

When the Chicago Cubs made the playoffs, many cable-cutting fans scrambled to find out how they could watch the division series against the Giants.

Bill Murray, brothers to open 'Caddyshack' bar in Chicago suburbs

Actor Bill Murray, right, and his five brothers -- from right, Brian, John, Ed, Andy and Joel -- are behind plans for a golf-themed bar/restaurant in Rosemont. The brothers, whose experiences as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspired the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack," were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year.
Actor Bill Murray, right, and his five brothers -- from right, Brian, John, Ed, Andy and Joel -- are behind plans for a golf-themed bar/restaurant in Rosemont. The brothers, whose experiences as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspired the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack," were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year. - Courtesy of the Western Golf Association

Actor Bill Murray and his five brothers are behind plans for a golf-themed bar/restaurant in Rosemont. The brothers, whose experiences as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspired the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack," were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year.

Police: McHenry man shot in Hoffman Estates knew assailant

A 26-year-old McHenry man was shot Dec. 1 outside a sports bar in Hoffman Estates' Poplar Prairie Stone Crossing shopping center.

Joe Caputo & Sons closing Elk Grove store Sunday

The shuttered Joe Caputo & Sons grocery store in Elk Grove Village.
  The shuttered Joe Caputo & Sons grocery store in Elk Grove Village. - Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Less than three months after opening, Joe Caputo & Sons grocery store in Elk Grove Village closed its doors in February in the wake of a federal lawsuit accusing the family-owned independent grocery chain of failing to pay for $3.6 million in produce.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account