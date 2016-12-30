Glenbard East student still hospitalized after shooting in Chicago

Glenbard East student Michael Moss, 15, remains hospitalized after he was shot four times earlier this month in Chicago. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A 15-year-old student from Glenbard East High School was shot four times last week in Chicago, police and school officials said Friday.

The teen, Michael Moss, was struck in the stomach while on the 4800 block of South Ada Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood about 4 p.m. Dec. 19, Chicago police said. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Michael is an honor student and basketball player at the Lombard high school, his family told ABC 7. He was in Chicago visiting relatives and went for a walk to a McDonald's when he was shot.

He remains in the intensive-care unit at the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital.

"We are saddened by this horrific act of violence," Glenbard East Principal Shahe Bagdasarian said in an email Friday. "Our faculty and staff will provide support to any students who need it."

Students are due to return to classes Jan. 3 after winter break.