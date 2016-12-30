Deputy bitten by pit bull during robbery call in Aurora Township

A Kane County sheriff's deputy was bitten by a pit bull as he was struggling with the dog's owner at a home in Aurora Township, police said Friday.

The attack occurred when two sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a robbery at a home on the 300 block of South Calhoun, according to a sheriff's office news release.

A 30-year old man from Aurora "was invited to come to the residence to meet with a female. While inside the residence the male went with a different female to a room," the release read.

At some point, police said, Rashaan Strawder, 33, who lives at the home, entered the room with the pit bull, and "told the victim to take off his clothes and empty out his pockets," the statement said.

Fearing for his safety, the man gave Strawder his car keys and ran from the home. Strawder released the pit bull, but the victim was able to jump a few fences and elude the dog.

As deputies questioned Strawder, he "became aggressive toward deputies and refused to turn over the vehicle keys."

A struggle ensued, and deputies attempted to fire a Taser at Strawder. It failed, and during the scuffle, which had moved outside, the pit bull attacked a deputy, biting his foot through his boot. The deputy then fired his handgun at the pit bull but missed. He then fired his Taser at the dog, who ran into the house. A second Taser subdued Strawder, who was then taken into custody, police said.

The deputy was treated for the dog bite and released from a hospital. A second deputy was also injured in the struggle but did not require medical attention.

Strawder was taken to the Kane County jail. Charges filed against him include aggravated battery to and resisting an officer, battery, robbery, theft and failure to leash a dangerous animal.

A second person at the scene, Kelly Dunn, 26 of North Aurora, was taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

The call also was answered by Aurora and Montgomery police, plus Kane County Animal Control.