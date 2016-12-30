Breaking News Bar
 
12/30/2016

Chicago man charged in Oak Brook burglary

Daily Herald report

A 32-year-old Chicago man, Craig Surzynski, has been charged with residential burglary and theft after police said he stole tools and an air compressor from a home on the 2800 block of Meyers Road in Oak Brook.

Police said they were called to the home Wednesday evening when the resident found the front door had been kicked in and several items had been stolen from the garage. The resident also found an Illinois license plate in the garage that apparently has been left behind by the thief, authorities said.

Detectives followed up with the owner of the license plate, and their investigation led them to Surzynski, who had done some construction work at the home.

Police said they took Surzynski into custody near 52nd and Ashland in Chicago, where he was making repairs to the vehicle he apparently had borrowed and then damaged. They said he gave them information that allowed them to recover the stolen items.

Surzynski, of the 400 block of West 42nd Place, was being held Friday in the DuPage County jail.

