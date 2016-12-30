Breaking News Bar
 
Fire crews quickly douse elementary school fire in St. Charles

  • Several fire departments responded to a fire at about 11 a.m. Friday at Wild Rose Elementary School in St. Charles.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
James Fuller
 
 

Wild Rose Elementary School in St. Charles caught on fire Friday morning, eliciting a swift response from local emergency crews.

The fire was extinguished as of 1 p.m., and the building was not occupied by students at the time of the fire, according to district spokesman Jim Blaney.

"There were some teachers in the building at the time the fire started, but they left when the fire department arrived, and no one was hurt," he said.

The blaze originated in a room adjacent to the school's learning center/library. The district's facilities staff believe the fire began because storage boxes were stacked too high and too close to a water circulation pump. There are no damage estimates available at this time.

Blaney said Wild Rose will open on Jan. 3, as normally planned, for the conclusion of the winter break.

