Lake in the Hills cop accused of DUI, striking pedestrian

A Lake in the Hills police sergeant is accused of driving drunk and striking a pedestrian in Lake Geneva, critically injuring her, according to police.

Sgt. Mark Mogan, 49, a Hebron village trustee and mayoral candidate there, was charged with causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, said Amanda Schmitt, Lake in the Hills police public information officer.

About 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Mogan struck a 29-year-old Lake Geneva woman crossing the road at Edwards Boulevard and Highway 120 in Lake Geneva, according to a report on Lakegenevanews.net.

The woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, where she remained in critical condition Friday.

Mogan was released Wednesday from Walworth County jail after posting $5,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Wisconsin.

Mogan is challenging Hebron Village President John Jacobson in the April 4 election. Jacobson is facing drug and gun charges from an arrest in March, according to media reports.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department placed Mogan on administrative leave as of Wednesday, pending an investigation, Schmitt said.

Mogan began his 23-year career with Lake in the Hills Police Department in September 1993 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in February 2004, Schmitt said.