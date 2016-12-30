Waukegan police search for men who robbed liquor store employees

Waukegan police are searching for two men who robbed two employees of R&D Food Liquor at 1026 10th St. in Waukegan early Friday morning.

Cmdr. Joe Florip said the victims had closed the store and were leaving when they were approached by two men. According to the victims, the men robbed them at gunpoint.

The first robber was described as a black man in his 20s around 5'7" tall with a medium build. The man was wearing all black clothing and had a blue bandanna partially covering his face. The man was carrying a handgun, had a tattoo under his right eye and wore his hair in dreadlocks.

The second robber was also described as a black man in his 20s around 5'7" tall with a medium build. The second man was wearing all black clothing with a red design on the back right side of his jeans and a red bandanna in his pocket.

Waukegan police asked that anyone with information call the tip line at (847) 360-9001.