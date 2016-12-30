Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/30/2016 5:36 PM

Beach Park man charged with another robbery

  • Ronald Edmiston

Doug T. Graham
 
 

A man who was charged with robbing a gas station on Dec. 23 has now been accused of robbing a Waukegan hotel on Dec. 22, according to authorities.

Waukegan police Cmdr. Joe Florip said Ronald Edmiston, 48, of the 38300 block of North Wilson Road of Beach Park was already in Lake County's custody when authorities charged him with the armed robbery.

Florip said that at 2:25 a.m. Dec. 22, Edmiston held up the Travel Lodge at 3633 N. Lewis Ave. at knife point. Edmiston took an undisclosed amount of money and also some property from the hotel, he said.

One day later, Edmiston and Teresa Copeland, 50, of the 11400 block of Edgewood Lane of Beach Park, were arrested by Lake County sheriff's police after a car chase that ended when Copeland crashed Edmiston's Cadillac Eldorado into a snowbank around 10:30 a.m., authorities said.

Edmiston, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had robbed the Citgo station on the 38000 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park at knife point around 5:35 a.m., according to authorities, who later charged him with armed robbery.

Edmiston remains in Lake County jail.

