updated: 12/30/2016 1:00 PM

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By Associated Press
iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending December 29, 2016:

Top Songs

1. Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane), Rae Sremmurd

2. All Time Low, Jon Bellion

3. Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert), Migos

4. Mercy, Shawn Mendes

5. Broccoli (feat. Lil Yachty), D.R.A.M.

6. Fake Love, Drake

7. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

8. This Town, Niall Horan

9. Starboy (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd

10. Closer (feat. Halsey), The Chainsmokers

Top Albums

1. A Pentatonix Christmas, Pentatonix

2. 4 Your Eyez Only, J. Cole

3. Blurryface, twenty one pilots

4. Not The Actual Events, Nine Inch Nails

5. Hamilton , Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

6. Run the Jewels 3, Run The Jewels

7. Views, Drake

8. Moana , Various Artists

9. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

10. Starboy, The Weeknd

__________

(copyright) 2016 Apple Inc.

