Weekend picks: Reaction NYE puts the beat in your celebration

Comedian Michael Blackson is on the bill for a New Year's Eve Comedy Jam at the Arie Crown Theatre in McCormick Place in Chicago. Courtesy of Henry Adebonojo/Comedy Central

Palatine natives Milk N Cooks play Reaction NYE at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont this weekend.

Reaction NYE

Chicago's premier winter electronic, rap and hip-hop music festival returns to Rosemont this weekend with a two-day lineup of some of the best local, national and international acts. Catch the music -- including Flume, Dillon Francis, Danny Brown, Gucci Mane, Manic Focus, Statik, Smiirk, Milk N Cooks and many more -- live on three stages, including the Corona Silent Disco Lounge. And Saturday attendees will get to ring in the new year with Canadian duo Zeds Dead. 5 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Two-day passes are $139 plus fees; Friday passes are $84 plus fees; Saturday passes are $94 plus fees; VIP and platinum packages are also available at reactionnye.com.

Chugging away

Time is running out to see this season's Wonderland Express, the elaborately designed model train exhibit filled with miniature replicas of Chicago landmarks. It runs through Monday at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. $13; $10 seniors and kids ages 3-12; $25-$30 parking per car or van. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Monday, Jan. 2

Cast your vote

See holiday trees, decorated by members of local not-for-profit organizations, at the Community Trees exhibit in the McCormick Museum at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Seven DuPage and Cook County groups decorated the trees that are located throughout Robert McCormick's former home. Cantigny is donating $2,500 from the McCormick Foundation to each group. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree. The winning tree's group will receive an additional $2,500 for their charitable work. Groups participating are the Midwest SOARRING Foundation, Aspire, Pets Assisting Wounded Warriors (PAWWS), Active Transportation Alliance, Donka Inc., Youth Outlook and the Dominican Literacy Center. Free admission with paid $5 parking fee. cantigny.org. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Final day to view and vote is Friday, Dec. 30

'Maps, Motors and Memories'

Love cars and road trips? "Maps, Motors and Memories," which explores the history of local service stations and auto dealers and looks at automotive milestones, might be right up your alley. See rare artifacts, maps and images in the latest exhibition at the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Children can take part in hands-on activities, including a play garage. (847) 543-1745 or villageofgrayslake.com. Free, but a $1-$3 donation is welcome. Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Saturday, Feb. 25. Note: Closed on Saturday, Dec. 31

Dreidel House

Families can celebrate Hanukkah with menorah lightings, crafts for children, complimentary doughnuts and beverages, music and more in the Dreidel House tent at Westfield Old Orchard, 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. The Dreidel House is located near Macy's, in the outdoor mall's "Cube Court." Free. (847) 674-7070 or westfield.com/oldorchard. Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 1. Closed Saturday, Dec. 31

Lights in Lilacia Park

See thousands of colorful holiday lights and listen to music at the Lights in Lilacia Park at 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. Free. (630) 620-7322 or lombardparks.com/. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Monday, Dec. 30-Jan. 2

Festival of Lights

Don't want to let go of that holiday spirit? The Festival of Lights Holiday Tree Light Show, which features 250,000 LED lights set to music, continues through New Year's Eve at the Promenade Bolingbrook, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Free. (630) 296-8350 or shoppingpromenade.com. Shows run on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31

'Goldfinger'

See the 1964 thriller "Goldfinger," starring Sean Connery as British M16 agent James Bond, at the Fa La La Film Festival at the Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Bond takes on villain Auric Goldfinger in this rated-PG film, the third in the Bond series. $5. gortoncenter.org. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

Holiday Carpenters

Before they switch back to top 40 hits of the 1970s and early '80s, hear some holiday favorites as part of the touring show "Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters" tonight at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $27. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

Post-Christmas comedy

If you're suffering any post-holiday blues (or just need a chance to laugh away the season), then check out the sketch and improvised comedy of The Second City and its seasonal touring show "Holidazed" starting Wednesday at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30-$35; $50-$60 on Dec. 31. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Chris Brown, left, and Trey Songz team up for the 107.5 WGCI Big Jam 2016 at the United Center Friday, Dec. 30. - Associated Press, 2014

107.5 WGCI presents its Big Jam 2016 featuring singer Trey Songz, rapper Chris Brown, rapper Young Thug, hip-hop artist Desiigner, Lil Yachty, Dreezy, G Herbo, Lil Bibby, Lil Uzi Vert and more at Chicago's United Center. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. (312) 455-4500 or unitedcenter.com.

'Idol' night at Nellie's

Fans of TV's "American Idol" will recognize two guests in Palatine Friday night. Mount Prospect native and the 2010 winner of the show's ninth season, Lee DeWyze, brings his alternative rock to Durty Nellie's for an all-ages show starting at 8 p.m. 2008 "Idol" contestant Nick Lynch finishes off the night with a bit of country soul when his band plays the 21-and-older late-night show at 11 p.m. Lee DeWyze plays at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20 for general admission; VIP, balcony and meet-and-greet packages are also available. Nick Lynch plays at 11 p.m. $5. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Julian McCullough performs at Zanies locations in Rosemont and Chicago. - Courtesy of Brad Barket/PictureGroup/Comedy Central

Fans of TBS' "Very Funny News" and MTV's "Guy Code" won't want to miss seeing star Julian McCullough in live standup sets this weekend at two Zanies locations: Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $25 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 524-0001; then at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $30-$40 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484. zanies.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in St. Charles; 8 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in Rosemont

Singing siblings

Country artists and brothers Mark and Jason Sutton, known as Brother Trouble, headline at Joe's Live, in MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $8. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com. 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30

Far out

Catch up with Nick Vatterott ("RVC: The Lone Shopping Network," "Mash Up") for four more performances at two Zanies locations: 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago. (312) 337-4027; then at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 524-0001. $25 plus a two-item purchase in Chicago; $30-$40 plus a two-item purchase for St. Charles shows. zanies.com. 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in Chicago; 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in St. Charles

I Fight Dragons brings geek chic rock to Lincoln Hall Friday, Dec. 30. -

Chicago rock band I Fight Dragons hasn't graced a local stage in some time, but their mix of catchy rock melodies, clever lyrics and chiptune influences is reason enough to draw you to Chicago's Lincoln Hall for their return. Their 2014 album "The Near Future" (and "The Future Imperfect" bonus tracks) evoke a mythic story through Brian Mazzaferri's rich lead vocals -- with bright and cunning instrumentation from Packy Lundholm, Hari Rao and Chad Van Dahm. Listen. They headline Lincoln Hall with Jennifer Hall and Boy Meets Robot. 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Pop culture

The Bubble Bash 2016 carries the theme "Under the Sea" as an early morning New Year's Eve party for the little ones complete with a noon countdown to welcome in the New Year. Activities for this fundraiser include sand painting, turtle shell weaving and a "bubble drop" on Saturday at the DuPage Children's Museum, 301 N. Washington St., Naperville. $25 (preregistration required). (630) 637-8000 or dupagechildrens.org. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 31

Waltzing Vienna

Maestro Kirk Muspratt welcomes tenor Jesse Donner to perform in three performances of the ever-popular "New Year's Eve with the New Philharmonic" concerts on Saturday at the College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $65. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Jeff Dunham's "Perfectly Unbalanced" tour plays the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday, Dec. 31. - Courtesy of Andrew Smallz and Jared Raskind/Comedy Central

See how comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham makes puppets say the darndest things when his "Perfectly Unbalanced" tour plays on Saturday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $36-$51. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

TV personality NeNe Leaks ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta," "Glee") is a co-host for a New Year's Eve Comedy Jam at the Arie Crown Theatre in McCormick Place in Chicago. - Associated Press, 2014

Leon Rogers and NeNe Leaks ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta") are co-hosts for a special New Year's Eve Comedy Jam featuring Michael Blackson, DeRay Davis, Lil Duval and more on Saturday at the Arie Crown Theater at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. $59-$250. (800) 745-3000 or ariecrown.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Howl out 2016

Comedian, actor and film director Bobcat Goldthwait ("Police Academy 2," "World's Greatest Dad") returns to perform two New Year's Eve standup shows on Saturday at The Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $40 8 p.m. show; $45 10 p.m. show (includes champagne toast and midnight countdown). (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Concert highlights

Reaction NYE two-day musical festival featuring Zeds Dead, Gucci Mane, Tchami, Manic Focus, Bondax, Smino, Emily Nichols, Milk N Cooks, Antics, J. Squared, Kyral & Banko, Statik, Smiirk, Solstice, Caliago, Hi Five, RCKT PWR, Elevated: 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $84 for Friday; $94 for Saturday; $139 for a two-day pass. reactionnye.com.

Lisa Rock with "Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters": 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Raue Center, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Rock and her six-piece band present musical tribute to the music of Karen and Richard Carpenter. Tickets start at $27. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

WGCI Big Jam with Chris Brown, Trey Songz and Young Thug: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Rock. $65-$129.50. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

"American Idol" winner and Mount Prospect native Lee DeWyze plays Palatine's Durty Nellie's Friday, Dec. 30.

Lee DeWyze: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20-$350. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

The End of the World Show, featuring Glory Divine, Veins of Malice, Burn the Witch, Lustera: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at The Burlington, 3425 W. Fullerton, Chicago. Check with venue for admission. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

Pistol Pete Blues Band: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Harlem Avenue Lounge, 3701 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn. Blues. $6. (708) 484-3610 or harlemavenuelounge.com.

Johnny Automatic, The Mizzerables, Butchered, 80 Proof Preacher: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $5-$8. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Brother Trouble: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $4-$8. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Koopa & Los Mysterios: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, House Pub, 16 S. Riverside Drive, St. Charles. Check venue for admission. (630) 945-3479 or thehousepub.com.

New Philharmonic: 2, 5:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Classical and more. $65. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

Cowboy Jukebox: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Lucky Star Bar, 1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett. $25-$45. (630) 830-7200 or luckystarbar.com.

Love & Money: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, BaseCamp Pub and Eatery, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Modern Day Romeos, Bella Cain, Sealed With A Kiss: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. $25; $75 VIP. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com.

Suicide Machines, The Bollweevils, Green Room Rockers, Still Alive, All Eyes West: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Reggies Rock Club, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $20-$25. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

Boneshaker, Backlash, Winnie Cooper: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $8. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Local H, Jimi Falls: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Loaded Buffalo, 2061 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein. $25; VIP packages available. (847) 949-0858 or loadedbuffalo.com.

Elliot Krull, Lonie Walker and her band and TaMarie T and the Hotel Tramps: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Underground Wonder Bar, 710 N. Clark St., Chicago. $35. (312) 266-7761 or undergroundwonderbar.com.

Gooroos: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. $40-$65. (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com.

The Hush Sound, Minor Characters, Fall Classic: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $22-$25. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound, The Right Now: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Emporium Arcade Bar -- Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $38. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

Jimmy Nick and Friends: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $25-$30. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.ticketforce.com.

Lucky Boys Confusion, Mark Rose (of Spitalfield), Nice Motor: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Double Door, 1551 N. Damen Ave., Chicago. $38-$45. (773) 489-3160 or doubledoor.com.

Mala Rodriguez, The Ponderers, Future Rootz: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 570-4000 or concordmusichall.com.

Americana and bluegrass artists Miles Over Mountains play a New Year's Eve party at Mackey's Hideout in McHenry. - Courtesy of Miles Over Mountains

Miles Over Mountains, Under The Willow, River Valley Rangers: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. $10. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

Over the Rhine: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $43-$45. (773) 728-6000 or oldtownschool.org.

Slim Jim Phantom, Devil Elvis, The Krank Daddies: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Reggies Music Joint, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $20. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

DJ Akib: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Joy District, 112 W. Hubbard St., Chicago. Tickets start at $75. (312) 955-0339, joychicago.com or eventstand.com/Events/JOYNYE.

American English: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Grand Victoria Casino pavilion, 250 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Free. (847) 468-7000 or grandvictoriacasino.com.

DangerWayne: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Prysm Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury St., Chicago. $145-$165. (312) 546-4141 or prysmnightclub.com.

Diane Coffee, Yoko & The Oh Nos, The Voluptuals: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

The Heard: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $25. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

Henhouse Prowlers, Babe-alon 5: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

The Ivy Ford Band: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Mickey Finn's Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free. (847) 362-6688 or mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

Singer-songwriter Robbie Gold and bass player Matt Cushing will perform at Mother's Too in Chicago on New Year's Eve. - Courtesy of Jim and Becky Obos

Robbie Gold and Matt Cushing: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Mother's Too, 14 W. Division St., Chicago. $59-$79; VIP for $249. (312) 266-7444 or motherstoo.com.

Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $99-$180. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Saving Abel, Black4, OUTDrejas, UnderFire: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $18-$50. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Umphrey's McGee: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $98. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org.

Wedding Banned: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20-$75. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

The Student Body: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Empire, 48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $20; $200 VIP package. (630) 355-9000 or empireburgerbar.com.

SEMPLE: 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Grand Victoria Casino, 250 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Free. (847) 468-7000 or grandvictoriacasino.com.

Blues rockers Rebel Soul Revival play New Year's Eve at Acquaviva Winery in Maple Park. -

Rebel Soul Revival: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Acquaviva Winery, 47W614 IL-38, Maple Park. $24.95 for the party; dinner packages available earlier. (630) 365-0333 or acquavivawinery.com.

Better Than Ezra, Fletcher Rockwell: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $35; VIP packages available. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

The Hood internet, Air Credits, Celine Neon, DJ Manny Muscles: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25-$30. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Tributosaurus as The Bee Gees: 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $50; $100 for VIP. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

"Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. Elvis Presley tribute artists Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter, Ryan Pelton, Rick "Elvis" Saucedo. Other performers include D.J. Fontana Presley's original drummer, The Sweet Inspirations who worked as Presley's back up singers. $22-$51. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.