5 ways to ring in the New Year in the suburbs

Bobcat Goldthwait will play two New Year's Eve shows at Aurora's Comedy Shrine. Courtesy of Robyn Von Swank

Happy New Year's Eve! Here are five ways to spend the last day of 2016. For more ideas, check dailyherald.com/calendar.

Pop culture

Head "Under the Sea" to ring in the new year early with the young ones at the DuPage Children's Museum's Bubble Bash 2016. Besides the noon countdown to welcome in the New Year, kids can enjoy sand painting, turtle shell weaving and a "bubble drop" at the museum, 301 N. Washington St., Naperville. $25 (preregistration required). (630) 637-8000 or dupagechildrens.org. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 31.

NYE for early birds

The Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake, hosts an early-bird New Year's Eve comedy show for folks who have trouble staying awake until midnight. WGN 720-AM radio personality Steve Cochran hosts the show featuring comedians John DaCosse, Pat McGann and Tim Benker. Tickets start at $52. (815) 356-9212 or raucecenter.org. 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

Don (Danny Gardner), Kathy (Mary Michael Patterson) and Cosmo (Richard Riaz Yoder) greet a new day in Marriott Theatre's production of "Singin' in the Rain." - Courtesy of Justin Barbin

This is the final weekend for Marriott Theatre's production of "Singin' in the Rain," adapted from the MGM classic sendup of Hollywood during its transition from silent films to talkies. Danny Gardner stars as matinee idol Don Lockwood in love with chorus girl Kathy Selden (Mary Michael Patterson) to the chagrin of Don's onstage leading lady Lina Lamont (Alexandra Palkovic). See it at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $50-$55. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com. 1 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

Jeff Dunham's tour "Perfectly Unbalanced" plays the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday, Dec. 31. - Courtesy of Andrew Smallz and Jared Raskind/Comedy Central

See how comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham makes puppets say the darnedest things when his "Perfectly Unbalanced" tour plays the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $36-$51. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

Howl out 2016

Comedian, actor and film director Bobcat Goldthwait returns to perform two New Year's Eve standup shows at The Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $40 8 p.m. show; $45 10 p.m. show (includes champagne toast and midnight countdown). (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.