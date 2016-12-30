Kelmscott employees aid Aurora food pantry

AURORA -- For six years in a row, several employees from Kelmscott Communications in Aurora volunteered time and showed Christmas spirit at the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry.

The employees helped families in need select items to make their holidays brighter. Additionally, the full-service marketing solutions provider donated $500 to the pantry.

"Our team receives by giving every year," says Kelmscott employee Jason Tews. "It's one of our favorite things to do."

Serving the area since 1981, the pantry operates one of the largest food pantries in Northern Illinois, distributing 50,000 grocery baskets full of food to approximately 23,000 unique, low-income residents annually. The pantry's mission is to help end local hunger by ensuring that everyone has access to enough nourishing food, thereby helping the overall community stay healthy and productive. Additionally, the pantry also connects individuals with supportive social services and other resources.

Kelmscott employee Erika Apantenco was one of the volunteers working on the morning and afternoon shifts that day. The volunteers manned different departments and handed out food and personal items to about 330 visitors.

"I live in the Aurora community and I wanted to give back," says Apantenco, who has been participating in this event for five years. "Being part of that Aurora community, Kelmscott believes in helping people in good and bad times. It's part of the company's mission."

Kelmscott employee Kelly Voss described her first time volunteering at the pantry as an "incredible experience."

"It gave me a great sense of joy to see families in need that were able to enjoy food on their tables each and every week through such generous donations," Voss says.