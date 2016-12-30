The Clubhouse now open in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG -- The Clubhouse, part of the Really Nice Restaurants group, has opened its second Chicago area location at 1301 American Lane in Schaumburg.

The 22,000 square foot building was formerly occupied by David Burke's Grillhouse, located west of Woodfield Mall near the intersection of Meacham Road and American Lane.

Like its sister restaurant in Oakbrook Center, The Clubhouse in Schaumburg features a full service bar and lounge, a la carte lunch and dinner service, and private event spaces. Upstairs, a 7,000 square foot banquet area with a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony welcomes wedding receptions up to 200 guests, while a number of smaller private dining rooms provide intimate space for birthday parties, business meetings, wedding and baby showers, and other important occasions.

The Clubhouse in Schaumburg showcases some of the concept's well known dishes, like their signature lobster bisque, slow-roasted prime rib, lobster and shrimp risotto, and meatloaf sundae are featured in addition to offerings unique to the new location.

The Clubhouse in Oak Brook earned the title as one of the "100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2016" by OpenTable. The Schaumburg location plans to offer the same award winning brunch buffet on Sundays and holidays.

For more information, visit http://www.theclubhouse.com.