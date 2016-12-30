Lake Zurich Hackney's could be replaced by gas station, homes

hello

Another plan has surfaced to replace Hackney's restaurant at Rand and Old Rand roads in Lake Zurich, this time featuring a gasoline station and townhouses. Daily Herald file photo

Another preliminary plan has surfaced to replace Hackney's restaurant at Rand and Old Rand roads in Lake Zurich, this time featuring a gasoline station and townhouses.

Bluestone Single Tenant Properties LLC of Chicago has submitted the tentative proposal plan to the village, slightly more than a year after another redevelopment idea with apartments and retail for the Hackney's property fizzled amid neighborhood objections.

Hackney's still is serving its signature hamburgers on dark rye bread and onion ring loaf in the Lake Zurich location that opened in 1969. That would change, however, if the Bluestone idea gains formal approval for the 11 acres at the northeast corner of Rand and Old Rand.

Bluestone tentatively wants to construct a gasoline station and two "fast-fuel" diesel lanes for trucks, possibly operated by Thornton's or Ricky Rockets. Company principal Rick Claes said a state-of-the-art car wash and convenience store on roughly five acres closest to Rand are other possibilities in what would be the project's first phase.

In the second leg, Bluestone would erect 58 townhouses in 12 buildings on about six acres farthest from Rand Road on the east. Bluestone has a tentative contract to buy the land from Hackney's.

Lake Zurich village board trustees are to receive a brief, informal presentation from Bluestone at a meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. It'll be at village hall, 70 E. Main St.

Claes, who grew up in Elk Grove Village, said Friday that Bluestone methodically placed the commercial buildings and homes on the proposed site plan to maximize curb appeal from Rand and Old Rand. There would be a substantial landscape buffer around the project's perimeter, he said.

In November 2015, Chicago-based UrbanStreet Group ended a preliminary plan to demolish the Hackney's building and replace it with a mix of rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail development. Up to 231 apartment units were proposed in 2- to 4-story buildings.

Several Lake Zurich residents living near Rand and Old Rand objected to Urban Street's proposal. Among the concerns were the number of apartments, building height, adverse effect on neighboring property values, additional traffic and noise.

Marilyn Cross was among the residents who didn't like the first plan for the Hackney's site. She has yet to thoroughly review the Bluestone idea with neighbors, but said at first blush she and her husband, Chris, are "disturbed by this latest proposal" because excessive traffic entering and exiting Old Rand Road remains a significant objection.

Claes said he is not familiar with the previous proposal and understands if some residents are resistant to his firm's desire to redevelop the land.

"It is my firm's practice to reach out to nearby residents in advance of a formal public hearing to invite them to an informal meeting to discuss the details of the proposed project and listen to any questions, concerns, or suggested improvements that they may have," he said.

Ed Masterson, general manager of the Lake Zurich Hackney's, could not be reached for comment.

Masterson's late parents, Jim and Marcella, started Hackney's on Harms Road in Glenview in 1939. The restaurant still operates on Harms and on Lake Street in Glenview, as well as in Palos Park and Printers Row in Chicago.

Claes said Bluestone would close on the property in late spring or early summer if the company gains a positive recommendation from the advisory planning and zoning commission and formal village board approval. He said construction on the commercial portion could begin before Labor Day.

"I grew up in the Northwest suburbs and know that Hackney's has been an institution in Chicagoland for many years," he said, "and I expect that Lake Zurich residents will be disappointed by the redevelopment of this beloved local eatery."