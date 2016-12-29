Redskins aim for season sweep of Giants and playoff berth

NEW YORK GIANTS (10-5) at WASHINGTON (8-6-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Redskins by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD - New York 7-6-2, Washington 10-5

SERIES RECORD - Giants lead 98-67-4

LAST MEETING - Redskins beat Giants 29-27, Sept. 25

LAST WEEK - Giants lost to Eagles 24-19; Redskins beat Bears 41-21

AP PRO32 RANKING - Giants No. 7, Redskins No. 14

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (29), PASS (17)

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (7), PASS (22)

REDSKINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (14), PASS (2)

REDSKINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (25), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Redskins clinch second NFC wild card with win if Green Bay vs. Detroit does not end in tie. ... Giants clinched first playoff berth since 2011 and are locked into first wild card. ... Game was moved from 1 p.m. start. ... Giants coach Bob McAdoo said QB Eli Manning and starters will play "the game." ... Manning has 1,500 yards passing, 12 touchdowns and 95.7 rating in past five meetings. ... Manning needs 153 yards for sixth season of 4,000-plus, most in franchise history. ... Rookie RB Paul Perkins had career-best 68 yards rushing last week. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. had seven catches for 121 yards in first meeting. Beckham has 485 yards and five TDs this season, is chasing NFL receiving yardage title. ... WR Sterling Shepard ranks second among rookies with 62 receptions and 653 yards receiving. ... Damon Harrison leads defensive tackles with 82 tackles. ... S Landon Collins is only player with five-plus interceptions and three-plus sacks. Collins' 117 tackles are most by safety in franchise history. ... Redskins QB Kirk Cousins ranks second in NFL with franchise-record 4,630 yards passing. ... RB Robert Kelley ranks third among rookies with 671 yards rushing and is tied for second with six rushing TDs. ... WR DeSean Jackson has 100-plus yards receiving in four of past five. ... Jackson is one 60-plus-yard TD away from tying Jerry Rice for most all-time. ... TE Jordan Reed has 61 catches for 646 yards and five TDs despite missing four games with injury. ... DE Chris Baker has sacks in two consecutive games vs. Giants. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan leads team with 11 sacks. ... CB Josh Norman had two interceptions last week, has history of confrontations with Beckham. ... Fantasy tip: With Reed's left shoulder bothering him, Washington TE Vernon Davis is primary target of Cousins and could exploit matchup problems.

___

