updated: 12/29/2016 3:53 PM

Vikings name Bridgewater winner of courage award

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have named quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as the team's recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

The Vikings announced the results of the team-wide voting on Thursday. The award is given to one player on every team to recognize their ability to overcome adversity and their commitment to sportsmanship and courage.

Bridgewater suffered a major knee injury just before the season started and has spent the year going through an exhaustive rehabilitation process.

He has also quickly established himself as active in the Minnesota community, with a particular focus on raising awareness for breast cancer.

Bridgewater says it's an honor to win the award and he has worked hard to stay positive through a trying season.

