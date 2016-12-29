Hill scores 21 in return, Jazz top 76ers 100-83 with big 4th

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) drives to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles (41) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) goes to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers forward Hollis Thompson, right, defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz won 100-83. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown shouts to his team in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles (41) shoots as Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz won 100-83. Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) shoots as Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, rear, looks on in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) shoots as Philadelphia 76ers guard Nik Stauskas (11) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz won 100-83. Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) celebrates as he runs up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY -- George Hill had 21 points in his return to the lineup after missing 13 games with a sprained toe, and the Utah Jazz blitzed the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter to win 100-83 on Thursday night.

Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood each added 20 points for the Jazz (20-13), who outscored Philadelphia 30-9 in the final period. They shot 58 percent from 3-point range overall to win their second consecutive game after dropping three in a row.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 16 points and Nerlens Noel and Dario Saric both added 14, but the anemic fourth-quarter performance contributed to the 76ers' fourth straight loss.

Philadelphia, playing without leading scorer and rebounder Joel Embiid, surprisingly led for most of the game before the fourth-quarter collapse. The 76ers shot 4 for 23 in the final 12 minutes.

Until that point, Utah's vaunted defense, ranked at the top of the NBA in many categories, was late closing out on shooters. On the other end, the Jazz were missing free throws and turning the ball over. Then, they instantly reversed their lackadaisical play.

The 76ers led 74-70 entering the final quarter, but the Jazz promptly went on a 21-2 run with primarily reserve players (and Hill) to gain control. Trey Lyles blocked a shot and hit two 3-pointers to power the game-clinching surge.

Because of a slew of injuries, the game marked the first in which Utah started its preseason projected lineup of Hill, Hood, Hayward, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert.

The Jazz, who hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, shot better from beyond the arc (15 of 26) than they did from the free throw line (15 of 28).

TIP-INS

76ers: Jahlil Okafor had all 13 of his points in the first half. . With Gerald Henderson out due to left hip soreness, Philadelphia used its 13th different starting lineup this season. . Ilyasova's streak of games with a 3-pointer stretched to 28, second only to James Harden's 33.

Jazz: Utah has won nine straight against Philadelphia and 12 consecutive at home in the series. . Gobert's streak of double-doubles ended at 11 games, the longest for the Jazz since Paul Millsap had 19 straight in 2008-09. Gobert had nine points and 13 rebounds. . The Jazz are 15-5 when Hayward scores 20 points or more.

UP NEXT

76ers: Play the final game of their four-game road trip at Denver on Friday.

Jazz: Host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday for their last home game before a five-game Eastern road swing.