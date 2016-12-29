Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/29/2016 11:00 PM

Hill scores 21 in return, Jazz top 76ers 100-83 with big 4th

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) celebrates as he runs up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) celebrates as he runs up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
    Associated Press

  • Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) shoots as Philadelphia 76ers guard Nik Stauskas (11) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz won 100-83.

    Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) shoots as Philadelphia 76ers guard Nik Stauskas (11) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz won 100-83.
    Associated Press

  • Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) shoots as Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, rear, looks on in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) shoots as Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, rear, looks on in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
    Associated Press

  • Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles (41) shoots as Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz won 100-83.

    Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles (41) shoots as Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz won 100-83.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown shouts to his team in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.

    Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown shouts to his team in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
    Associated Press

  • Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz won 100-83.

    Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz won 100-83.
    Associated Press

  • Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) goes to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers forward Hollis Thompson, right, defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) goes to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers forward Hollis Thompson, right, defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.

    Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles (41) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.

    Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) shoots as Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles (41) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.

    Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) drives to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.

    Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) drives to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
    Associated Press

 
By MATTHEW COLES
Associated Press
 
 

SALT LAKE CITY -- George Hill had 21 points in his return to the lineup after missing 13 games with a sprained toe, and the Utah Jazz blitzed the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter to win 100-83 on Thursday night.

Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood each added 20 points for the Jazz (20-13), who outscored Philadelphia 30-9 in the final period. They shot 58 percent from 3-point range overall to win their second consecutive game after dropping three in a row.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 16 points and Nerlens Noel and Dario Saric both added 14, but the anemic fourth-quarter performance contributed to the 76ers' fourth straight loss.

Philadelphia, playing without leading scorer and rebounder Joel Embiid, surprisingly led for most of the game before the fourth-quarter collapse. The 76ers shot 4 for 23 in the final 12 minutes.

Until that point, Utah's vaunted defense, ranked at the top of the NBA in many categories, was late closing out on shooters. On the other end, the Jazz were missing free throws and turning the ball over. Then, they instantly reversed their lackadaisical play.

The 76ers led 74-70 entering the final quarter, but the Jazz promptly went on a 21-2 run with primarily reserve players (and Hill) to gain control. Trey Lyles blocked a shot and hit two 3-pointers to power the game-clinching surge.

Because of a slew of injuries, the game marked the first in which Utah started its preseason projected lineup of Hill, Hood, Hayward, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert.

The Jazz, who hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, shot better from beyond the arc (15 of 26) than they did from the free throw line (15 of 28).

TIP-INS

76ers: Jahlil Okafor had all 13 of his points in the first half. . With Gerald Henderson out due to left hip soreness, Philadelphia used its 13th different starting lineup this season. . Ilyasova's streak of games with a 3-pointer stretched to 28, second only to James Harden's 33.

Jazz: Utah has won nine straight against Philadelphia and 12 consecutive at home in the series. . Gobert's streak of double-doubles ended at 11 games, the longest for the Jazz since Paul Millsap had 19 straight in 2008-09. Gobert had nine points and 13 rebounds. . The Jazz are 15-5 when Hayward scores 20 points or more.

UP NEXT

76ers: Play the final game of their four-game road trip at Denver on Friday.

Jazz: Host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday for their last home game before a five-game Eastern road swing.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account