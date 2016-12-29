Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/29/2016 1:00 PM

900 rooms evacuated amid power outage at Rio casino in Vegas

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LAS VEGAS -- Officials say a power outage has forced the evacuation of 900 rooms at the Rio casino in Las Vegas.

Spokesman Richard Broome of the Rio's parent company, Caesars Entertainment, said the evacuations happened around 7 a.m. Thursday when a fuse blew in a backup generator that was powering the hotel's Masquerade Tower.

The outage affects the fire control systems, so officials are making patrons leave their rooms.

Broome said patrons are being directed to the Rock of Ages lounge, where they're getting food, beverages and updates about the situation. He said it's too early to say when the power will be restored and whether guests will be compensated for the inconvenience.

The backup generator was on after a small electrical fire Wednesday night compromised the main power source.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account