Illinois
updated: 12/29/2016 5:24 PM

Springfield tourism office could move under mayor's plan

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The mayor of Springfield is considering a move for the state capital city's tourism bureau that he says will save money.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2hAbnR5 ) that Mayor Jim Langfelder is working on a proposal to move the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau from Seventh Street to the former National Museum of Surveying building.

The mayor says the plan would "fill space in one of the most important parts of Springfield." The former museum building faces the area where Barack Obama announced his presidential candidacy in 2007.

The city would buy the building with $425,000 in downtown tax increment financing money. The mayor says the move will save nearly $56,000 a year in rent.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

