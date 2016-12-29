Images: A #TBT look back at winter activities in the 1970s

In this gallery we look at the various ways people entertained themselves in the dead of winter back in the early 1970s. Frozen ponds and lakes provided the venue for the bulk of winter activities throughout the suburbs. Ice skaters, hockey players, snowmobilers and ice fishermen dotted the frozen terrain, as these hardy individuals coped with the dog days of January and February, while finding some solace in the frigid temperatures. Today, places like Deer Grove in Palatine provide an excellent opportunity for cross-country skiing and hiking, while Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda is another great location for skiing, hiking and sledding.

Daily Herald File Photo Skaters listen astutely during a hockey clinic in Arlington Heights in January of 1970.

Daily Herald File Photo A hockey clinic is conducted in Arlington Heights in January of 1970.

Daily Herald File Photo Skaters speed around a rink during a winter carnival in Arlington Heights in January of 1970.

Daily Herald File Photo A pileup ensues during noon ice skating at St. Mary's School in Buffalo Grove in January of 1970.

Daily Herald File Photo Noon ice skating at St. Mary's School in Buffalo Grove in January of 1970.

Daily Herald File Photo A snowmobiler speeds along the snowy terrain during snowmobile races in Wheeling in January of 1970.

Daily Herald File Photo Two racers brave the cold during snowmobile races in Wheeling in January of 1970.

Daily Herald File Photo A racer speeds across the snowy terrain during snowmobile races in Wheeling in January of 1970.

Daily Herald File Photo A wintry sun casts shadows on snowmobile races in Wheeling in January of 1970.

Daily Herald File Photo Racers work on their sleds during snowmobile races in Wheeling in January of 1970.

Daily Herald File Photo A young man prepares for a snowmobile race in Wheeling in January of 1970.

Daily Herald File Photo Sledders poised on a hill in Arlington Heights during the waning moments of sunlight in January of 1971.

Daily Herald File Photo A young ice fisherman tries his luck on the Chain O' Lakes in January of 1971

Daily Herald File Photo Determined ice fishermen brave the cold on the Chain O' Lakes in January of 1971.

Daily Herald File Photo A determined ice fisherman warms himself with a stogie while waiting for the fish to bite on the Chain O' Lakes in January of 1971.

Daily Herald File Photo A lone ice fisherman waits for the fish to bite on the Chain O' Lakes in January of 1971.

Daily Herald File Photo Determined ice fishermen brave the elements on the Chain O' Lakes in January of 1971.

Daily Herald File Photo Young hockey players skate on a frozen pond in Elk Grove Village in January of 1971.

Daily Herald File Photo A young hockey player lines up a shot on a frozen pond in Elk Grove Village in January of 1971.

Daily Herald File Photo Young hockey players skate on a frozen pond in Elk Grove Village in January of 1971.

Daily Herald File Photo A young skater participates in a Jaycees speed skating event in Park Ridge in February of 1972.

Daily Herald File Photo Skaters ready for the start at a Jaycees speed skating event in Park Ridge in February of 1972.