Believe Project: $100 to help a seventh-grader with cancer

The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Kerry Wilson of Rolling Meadows.

Here is an excerpt of Kerry's story:

"Rosie is a seventh-grade student at Plum Grove Junior High. Rosie has been fighting brain cancer her whole life. She has had more than 26 surgeries and yet has an amazing attitude and spirit that embraces all she does.

"I have never met anyone who has been through what she has and yet each and every day has a smile on her and friendly word to say about everyone.

"Rosie's mom is an inspiration, too. Her words, courage and love for her daughter is what the spirit of life is all about. This family is deserving of the Daily Herald's special recognition for the Believe Project."

