Constable: Mood gloomy, but 2016 not the worst year

The saving grace of 2016 for many of us was the Cubs' World Series title. Here, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, left, hugs catcher David Ross after the clincher in Cleveland. John Starks | Staff Photographer

By Burt Constable

By Burt Constable

If 2016 were a movie, viewers might have walked out after David Bowie was killed off on Jan. 10. But that sad loss was a mere preview for people on social media who considered 2016 worthy of a #WorstYearEver hashtag.

Voters in an online poll at slate.com chose 2016 as "the worst year in history," beating out 72,000 B.C., when a catastrophic volcano just about wiped out life on our planet; 1348 A.D., when Black Death is believed to have killed about 25 million people around the globe; and the carnage of any year during the Civil War or either World War.

"People have dark feelings and worry, but there is no logical reason to think of 2016 as the worst year ever," says William C. Barnett, chairman of the history department at North Central College in Naperville.

Barnett notes that even in the recent history since World War II, the United States has seen some truly bad years, such as 2001, with the Sept. 11 attacks, and 1968, with the Vietnam War waging and the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy.

"We had an ugly campaign," Barnett says of 2016, "but we didn't have multiple political assassinations."

Except, of course, in "Hamilton," which was the 2016 "feel-good" story of the Chicago theater scene.

Still, if you search online for #WorstYearEver, you'll find 2016.

"Therein lies part of the problem," says David SanFilippo, an associate professor at National Louis University, which has campuses in Wheeling, Lisle, Elgin, Skokie, Chicago, Wisconsin and Florida. Monitor social media around the clock and "you develop a sense of gloom," SanFilippo says.

Granted, but death, which has been a staple of "year in review" lists for somewhere between 6,000 and 6 million years, depending on your understanding of religion and science, continued to hit a sour note after Bowie by claiming Prince, Leonard Cohen, Leon Russell, Glen Frey, Keith Emerson, Merle Haggard, Phife Dawg and George Michael.

"It's hard to remember a year when so many beloved musicians died," says psychologist and Elk Grove Village native Janna Henning, a lawyer and professor at the Adler School of Professional Psychology who also sings and plays guitar, bass, fiddle and mandolin.

In addition, 2016 gave us the showbiz deaths of Alan Rickman, Patty Duke, Gene Wilder, Florence Henderson, Alan Thicke, Garry Shandling, Abe Vigoda, Garry Marshall, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds; journalists John Saunders, Gwen Ifill and Morley Safer; sports figures Muhammad Ali, Arnold Palmer, Pat Summitt, Gordie Howe, Jose Fernandez, Buddy Ryan and Batavia native Craig Sager; astronaut John Glenn; former first lady Nancy Reagan; Nobel Laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel; and a gorilla named Harambe.

There were 2016 terror attacks in France, Belgium, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Turkey, Tunisia, Thailand, Egypt, India, Somalia, Jordan, Yemen, Libya, Russia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Germany, Switzerland and -- fast-forwarding here to get to it -- the United States, where the trial of a man convicted of murdering nine parishioners at a South Carolina church is eclipsed by a new shooting massacre of 49 people at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

The past year gave us a water crisis in Flint, Michigan; an outbreak of the Zika virus; shock about Britain's exit from the European Union; a growing number of nasty, racist, misogynistic, hate-filled crimes and comments; and an extraordinarily contentious presidential campaign, whose ugliness continues to cast a shadow over the arrival of 2017.

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver summed up the year with a video condemning it. But 2016 had some good moments.

If 2016 had been a movie, Daily Herald film critic Dann Gire says, he would have given it three stars, in part because 2016 gave us the cutting-edge brilliance of "Moonlight," a revival of the movie musical in "La La Land" and a new "Star Wars" film.

Science gave us a private space mission by SpaceX, which landed a rocket vertically on a floating drone ship. NASA verified 1,284 new planets that might be habitable, and the agency stepped up plans to go to Mars, which segues nicely into doomsayers' predictions that a mysterious orb known as Planet Nine still has a couple of days to zip into our space and destroy life on Earth before 2016 ends.

Speaking of disasters that didn't happen, the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil was supposed to be a showcase for pollution, Zika and terrorism.

Instead, it gave us swimmer Michael Phelps, sprinter Usain Bolt and the gold-medal-winning U.S. women's gymnastics team, a diverse quintet that included athletes with different ethnicities and religions. The medical front gave us a new vaccine that is expected to all but eliminate the fear of an Ebola pandemic.

It's easy to forget the good or even the harmless. You've probably already forgotten watching videos with the infectious laugh of "Chewbacca Mom," that guy who punched a kangaroo or any "mannequin challenge."

That brings us to the saving grace of 2016, the rose growing among the rubble, the candle still burning in the wind -- the World Series championship by the Chicago Cubs.

"For me, 2016 will go down as maybe the most memorable of my life," says Len Kasper, the TV play-by-play broadcaster for the Cubs. "From David Ross' storybook final journey to Kyle Hendricks' unlikely ERA title and Cy Young candidacy to Kris Bryant's MVP campaign, there were a ton of individual accomplishments. Ultimately, this group's collective effort is what will live on forever."

Of course, Cubs haters can add the North Side championship to the list of 2016's pain and suffering. The championship was bittersweet for many Cubs fans.

"There was a lot of sadness with it, too, thinking of all the people who wanted to be here and couldn't," says psychologist Henning, who teaches classes on death and traumatic stress and went to Wrigley Field to add the names of her departed loved ones to the chalk writings that covered a couple of blocks of brick walls on the old ballpark's exterior.

"During and after the postseason run, there was a palpable feeling around the ballpark of every Cub fan who ever lived being a part of it," Kasper says.

"I could sense, when I spoke to fans, that they carried with them the very real spirit of friends and relatives who weren't here in person to experience the Cubs finally winning it all."

Of course, for anyone who struggled with a death or illness, or celebrated a birth or wedding, in 2016, the year can be as bright or gloomy as you want it to be.

It's OK to feel bad about 2016, says Henning, adding that people can improve 2017 by going into the new year with a focus on good things and ways to make bad things better.

"It's better," agrees SanFilippo, "if we develop a sense of gratitude about what we have."