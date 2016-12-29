Dawn Patrol: Sex abuse investigation was part of hazing probe

Newly released reports show police conducted a sexual abuse investigation while looking into allegations of hazing among members of the Lake Zurich High School football team this fall.

Autopsy on Lake Villa man shows no trauma, coroner says

An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma in the death of a 26-year-old Lake Villa man whose body was found on the ice of Deep Lake Monday, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said Wednesday. Full story.

Lakemoor crash sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a Cadillac crashed into a ComEd pole in Lakemoor, fire officials say. Full story.

In January, the Batavia Unit District 101 board will consider a recommendation to end class rankings at Batavia High School. - Rick West | Staff Photographer

Batavia High School officials are recommending eliminating class ranks beginning with the Class of 2019. Full story.

Palatine council to take up video gambling in spring

Palatine council members will discuss allowing video gambling at village bars and restaurants in the spring, less than two years after residents voted "no" on a gambling advisory referendum. Full story.

No new charges in Fox Valley Mall fights

No new charges have been filed in connection with the fights that led to the evacuation of Aurora's Fox Valley Mall earlier this week, police said Wednesday. Eight teens, five of them girls, face misdemeanor charges. Police have said those charges could be upgraded to felonies and more arrests are possible as the investigation continues. Full story.

Bulls forward Jimmy Butler celebrates scoring the game-winning basket against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at the United Center. - Associated Press

Jimmy Butler scored 40 points, including a 19-foot jumper at the buzzer, to carry the Chicago Bulls to a 101-99 victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night at the United Center. The Bulls trailed by 7 with three minutes left. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

Left wing Artemi Panarin and the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed on a photo32 million, two-year contract extension. - Associated Press/Nov. 26.

The Blackhawks and 2016 rookie of the year Artemi Panarin agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract extension Wednesday, which will keep Panarin in Chicago through the 2018-19 season. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.