Bartlett police investigating armed home invasion

Bartlett police are investigating a reported home invasion during which the residents said they were struck with a pipe early Monday evening but did not require hospitalization.

According to the report, two men armed with pistols forced their way into the home on the 2000 block of Norwich Drive at about 6 p.m. Monday and demanded access to a safe.

Though the guns were not fired, the victims reported receiving injuries from a pipe wielded by the invaders.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Bartlett police Sgt. Geoff Pretkelis said no further details about the report could be released Thursday.