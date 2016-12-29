Elgin woman, 100, enjoys cocktails and truffles -- but always in moderation

hello

Ruth Koehler got up Thursday morning and exclaimed to her daughter: "I made it! "

Then Koehler had her breakfast tea sitting in her favorite chair in the living room of her Elgin home, where five generations of family later would gather to celebrate her 100th birthday.

A slight woman with a ready smile and a hearty laugh, Koehler attributes her longevity to good genes and healthy choices. "I never smoked, and we had good food when I was young," she said. "These days people go to the burger shop or get the pizza."

She certainly enjoys pleasurable things, she said, but always in moderation -- like savoring one or two chocolate truffles, never the whole box, and sipping her favorite cocktail of Sprite and Courvoisier cognac, but no more than three times a week.

Koehler gets calls or is visited daily by relatives, friends and neighbors, who often bring her food.

She wears hearing aids, uses a walker and can't read the newspaper anymore, but overall she is in remarkably good health for her age. Her only ailment is high blood pressure; she has her own teeth and never broke any bones, she said.

"My doctor said my kidneys are unheard of in a good condition at my age," she said. "And he said my chest sounds like a 10-year-old!"

Koehler was born in South Elgin in 1916, graduated from Elgin High School and raised three daughters with her husband of 47 years, George Hitzeman, who died in 1984. She worked at the Elgin Watch Factory for a time and later did office work for her husband's building supply business.

She was widowed twice more, after the deaths of second husband Oliver Pitch in 1998 and third husband Kenneth Koehler in 2003.

"A man who loves you and cares for you is very important in your life," she said. "I have been fortunate to have that in my life."

She also suffered the loss of a child when her eldest daughter died nearly two years ago. "We miss her very much," she said.

Daughter Mary Hitzeman, who visited this week from Minnesota, said her mother has been through a lot in life, both good and bad.

"She is a survivor," she said. "She's always cheerful, she loves to laugh, and she has a wonderful sense of humor. She's just great to be around."

Things have certainly changed over the years, Koehler said. She can't drive anymore and stopped going out to restaurants, mostly because of her vision and balance problems, but she finds plenty of things to fill her day, she said.

She loves to watch the news and PBS programs on her 52-inch HDTV, she listens to WGN radio at night, and relishes simple things like admiring her neighbor's Christmas decorations.

"I don't need to be entertained all the time," she said. "I'm content here."