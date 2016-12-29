Breaking News Bar
 
Crystal Lake police searching for suspects in armed robbery

Authorities are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery of a GameStop in Crystal Lake.

A man and woman walked into the store just before its 9 p.m. closing Wednesday, displayed handguns and demanded employees give them money, according to a news release from Crystal Lake police.

They left the store at 1125 S. Route 31 with two electronic game consoles and an undisclosed amount of money, police said. They were last seen running south.

Witnesses said the suspects were wearing black ski masks, dark clothing and gloves. The man is described to be about 5-foot-11 with an average build, and the woman 5-foot-6 with a large build, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (815) 356-3620 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crystal Lake police by texting the word CLPDTIP, along with tip information, to 847411.

