Roselle seeks hotel developer for village-owned land

A Rosario's restaurant is slated to open in 2017 at the corner of Nerge and Roselle roads along a corridor the village wants to transform into a northern gateway into town. Courtesy of the Village of Roselle

Roselle officials say they see major potential in vacant land and blighted properties around the former Elgin-O'Hare Expressway.

The village's consultants and architects see the possibilities, too, re-imagining the Roselle Road corridor as a northern gateway into town with a hotel, restaurants, bike paths, row houses and landscaped medians.

That vision came together in a long-term blueprint adopted in August for the area after input from neighbors and businesses. Now the village is taking a step toward making the plan a reality by asking developers about their ideas for a key site along the corridor.

The village-owned, 6.5-acre property has been vacant for years at the southwest corner of Roselle Road and the old Elgin-O'Hare, converted earlier this year into the I-390 toll road. It's also ripe for a development anchored by a hotel, along with one or two restaurants, according to the 121-page plan.

Factoring in existing wetlands and room for new stormwater storage, about 3.9 acres of the site could be developed.

A study by Chicago-based SB Friedman Development Advisors found the village of about 22,728 could lure a "limited-service hotel" in the short-term to a site along a major artery with access to an interstate. Such hotels tend to have 80 to 125 rooms.

But the village-owned land could be a tough sell because it's in Cook County, which taxes commercial properties at a higher rate than nearby DuPage.

The village's approach to the site also calls for a "pretty significant" buffer of open space between the new buildings and neighborhoods to the west and south, Economic Development Coordinator Natalie Engel said.

To help identify viable developers, the village is asking companies to detail their funding plan, project team and construction schedule. Officials also want would-be developers to provide input on the village's concept for the site and suggest possible hotel operators and tenants. Their qualifications are due by the end of January.

Mayor Gayle Smolinski has created a committee with village planners and trustees Carrie Dahlstrom and Bruce Berkshire to review the proposals and interview finalists. A possible recommendation could be made in late February.

The ideal developer also could express interest in other properties along Roselle Road, the village's request notes. SB Friedman called the area a "struggling retail corridor" with a 37.6 percent vacancy rate and only one new development since 2000 -- a MasterTech & MasterLube auto repair shop on the east side of Roselle Road, north of I-390.

Not included in the report, though, is a new Rosario's restaurant slated to open next year at the corner of Nerge and Roselle roads. The former Gill's Auto Service was demolished to make way for the development.

The village established a tax increment financing district -- bounded by Devon Avenue to the south and just past Nerge Road to the north -- over much of the area in 2015. In a TIF district, as redevelopment boosts property values, the extra tax revenue that otherwise would go to taxing bodies can be used to pay for improvements to the area for up to 23 years.